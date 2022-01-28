Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in December murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a “person of interest” in a murder that took place on Wednesday, December 15th.
According to police, officers were called to an apartment building in the 500 block of N. Second Street around 7:20 p.m. on December 15th and found a 42-year-old man had been shot, lying in an entryway. A short time later, he died.
Police said they were told the victim was last seen in an argument with another man shortly before he was shot.
Police released photos of the “person of interest” and are asking the public for help identifying him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.