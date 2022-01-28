Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in December murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a “person of interest” in a murder that took place on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment building in the 500 block of N. Second Street around 7:20 p.m. on December 15th and found a 42-year-old man had been shot, lying in an entryway. A short time later, he died.

Police said they were told the victim was last seen in an argument with another man shortly before he was shot.



Photos: Rockford Police Department

Police released photos of the “person of interest” and are asking the public for help identifying him.