Police searching for Rockford bank robbery suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Midland States Bank on N. Alpine and fled on a bike Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 10:46 a.m., and say the suspect is a black male in his 20’s, wearing a white shirt and jeans. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The bank is located at 1700 N Alpine Rd.



