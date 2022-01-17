Police searching for Sterling sex offender

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for Daniel Williams, 37, a sex offender who has failed to register as required by law.

The Sterling Police Department says Williams was evicted from his last home on December 27th, 2021, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Williams was convicted of indecent solicitation of a 12-year-old victim when was 32. As a convicted sex offender, Williams is required to update the State with his current residence.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640.