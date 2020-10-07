Police searching for suspect in Beloit carjacking

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are actively looking for a wanted suspect who carjacked a woman at a drive-through restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers spotted 34-year-old Anthony D. Gillespie, who was wanted on several felony warrants, around 12:31 p.m. Authorities say Gillespie took off at a high rate of speed and the officer pursued him until the pursuit was called off due to safety concerns.

Gillespie then allegedly crashed at the intersection of Milwaukee and Cranston, and then carjacked a grey Nissan Rouge SUV at a nearby restaurant, by forcing the driver into the passenger seat. Police say he let the woman out of the vehicle near Menards.

No one was injured in either incident, police said.

Beloit Police say Gillespie was last seen driving the car, with Wisconsin plates AKA6330, on Interstate 90 near Janesville.

Gillespie’s warrants are for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of THC with intent to deliver, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 608-757-2244.

