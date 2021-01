ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed a Mobil gas station Friday afternoon.

Police say the suspect is a white male, 5’8″, early 30’s, wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a black mask.

Authorities say the suspect was seen running northbound from the Mobil, at 111 N Blackhawk Blvd.

Area schools have been put on a soft lockdown.

DEVELOPING…