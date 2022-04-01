ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Kevin Hudson, 32, who is accused of chasing and shooting at another car on March 8th.

Police said the incident happened around 3:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of Taylor Street, where witnesses said a suspect was chasing and shooting at a mid-sized SUV while traveling at a high rate of speed.

The department’s Gang Crime unit identified Hudson as the suspect, and he is currently at large.

He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Assault, and No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification.