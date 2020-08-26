Police searching for suspect who shot at vehicle on Rockford street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a bullet shattered a woman’s rear window as she was driving down Latham Street Wednesday morning.
Police say the incident happened at 9:30 a.m. in the 2500 block. The victim told police she saw a man standing in the roadway, firing at her vehicle. He was also seen driving a dark blue Chevy Malibu.
Authorities say the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident, and no one was injured.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford man charged for DUI, Reckless Homicide after early morning crash
- Milwaukee Bucks players give statement after 3 NBA playoff games postponed amid protest
- Only Native American on federal death row executed; victim’s father thanks Trump administration
- Trump Administration now requires nursing homes to test staff, residents for COVID-19
- WATCH – Night 3 of the Republican National Convention
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!