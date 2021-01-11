Police searching for two suspects in pair of gas station armed robbery assaults

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed two people in a pair of robbery assaults at local gas stations on Friday.

According to police, the first robbery happened at the Mobil, located at 321 N. Alpine, around 2:30 p.m.

The victim told police that as he was getting gas, a 20-something man called out to him. As the victim approached, police say the passenger is the suspect vehicle grabbed him and pulled him into the window of the car, brandished a gun and demanded money.

The victim complied and was able to break free, at which point the suspect got out of the car and attempted to get into the victim’s vehicle, but the victim was able to remotely lock the car and the suspects fled, police said.

Soon afterwards, police were called to the Fas Fuel station, at 5330 E. State, for a similar incident.

Authorities say a man was getting out of his car when a 20-something suspect appeared at his door and started punching him. The victim allegedly fought back, police said, at which point the suspect pointed a gun at him. The second suspect then grabbed a necklace off the victim and the pair fled in a dark-colored Pontiac Grand Prix.

Police say the suspects are described as black males, 24-30 years old, one of whom has a red cross tattoo under his right eye and a short haircut. The other suspect is said to have worn dreads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

