ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have released images of possible suspects in a shooting and carjacking that happened last year at Blackhawk Park.
The shooting happened on May 24th, 2022, at the park, at 101 15th Avenue.
Investigators say two women, who may go by “Mia” and “Jasmine,” shot a victim and took their car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.