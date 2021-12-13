Police searching suspects after attempted purse snatching at Beloit Walmart

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are searching for two suspects who tried to steal a woman’s purse at Walmart Monday morning, and fled the store in a silver Infiniti.

According to police, the suspects, described as two black males in their 20’s, tried to steal the purse out of the woman’s cart. She was able to hold on to the purse, but fell to the floor during the attempted robbery, and suffered minor injuries, police said.







The suspects were then seen leaving the store in a gray or silver Infiniti, which police said appeared to have a “year” sticker on the front window in the upper passenger corner. It was seen heading east towards Beloit’s I-90 interchange.

Police say to call 911 if you see the vehicle.