BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are asking for the public’s help in catching a Beloit burglar.

The burglary occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Carolyn Drive Wednesday night, police said.

Witnesses said a suspect, wearing a white or gray sweatshirt with a white bandana across his face, may have fled the area in a red car.

Anyone in the area with a video doorbell or security camera is asked to check their footage and contact the Town of Beloit Police with information that may lead to an arrest.