SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in South Beloit are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in a church burglary.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect on Tuesday, showing a man in a white T-shirt, shorts, and a cap testing the doors of the unidentified church.

“A local church was burglarized and this subject was observed attempting to make entry shortly before,” police said.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact South Beloit Police at 815-389-3491.