Police seek suspect in two Beloit shootings

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are searching for the suspect in connection with two shootings in the city on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, around 11 p.m., police say a victim was standing on his porch in the 1300 block of Nelson when he saw the suspect on a bicycle across the street, in the city garden. The victim reported hearing between four and seven gunshots, one of which struck him in the hand, before running into his house.

Police later said the house had been struck three times by gunfire.

The suspect was described by police as a 14 to 16-year-old black male wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants, with a thin mustache, having a thin build and with red shorts or underwear seen in the back above his pants. He was said to have been riding a purple-colored mountain bike.

On Saturday, around 10 p.m., police said another round of shots were fired in the 1300 block of Nelson, near the same residence, but this time, another house was struck by bullets.

Police say the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information on the crime or can identify the suspect is asked to all Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.