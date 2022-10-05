ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jose Maldonado, 29, has been arrested in a police raid.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Maldonado was the subject of a drug investigation that led to a search warrant being executed on Tuesday, October 4th, at a residence in the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street.

Inside the home, police said they found a handgun, an AR-15, a shotgun, and 210 grams of fentanyl and cocaine.

Maldonado was charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, and 2 counts of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.