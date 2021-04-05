Police seize marijuana, cocaine, mushrooms, guns, 100’s of pills in Rockford drug bust

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say they found 94 pounds of cannabis, 25 grams of cocaine, 124 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, hundreds of pills, and THC concentrates in a drug bust on Starkweather Road last Tuesday.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics officers arrested Joshua Menchaca, 31, on Tuesday, March 30th after searching a home in the 2500 block of Starkweather Road. Police say they had received complaints from the community about suspected drug dealing going on in the area.

In addition to the drugs, police say $44,000, two firearms, and multiple rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Menchaca was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Possession with Intent to Deliver Aderall, Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocybin mushrooms, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Xanax.