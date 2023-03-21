ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police made three arrests and recovered multiple guns and a shotgun while serving an arrest warrant on Custer Avenue Monday night.

Officers from Rockford Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department went to the home in the 3000 block of Custer around 6:50 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant for Michael Turner, 18, who was wanted for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Michael Turner. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Police said they were also able to take Quintrell Bray, 19, who also had a warrant for his arrest, into custody.

Investigators said a loaded handgun was found in their vehicle.

During the investigation of the residence, three other occupants were found, along with a loaded gun, a shotgun, and ammunition. Jason Jordan, 19, was arrested.

Jason Jordan. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Turner was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon in addition to the prior charges.

Jordan was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. He was charged in connection with a carjacking in 2022.