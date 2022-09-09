ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were serving an eviction on Linden Road Friday when they say they discovered a narcotics trafficking operation.

According to police, deputies were evicting tenants from a residence in the 5200 block of Linden Road when they discovered multiple firearms and a large amount of fentanyl and cannabis.

Dimaggio Aldridge, 22, was arrested in the 4300 block of Newburg Road in connection with the crime.

He was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, and Possession of a Firearm.

Aldridge was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.