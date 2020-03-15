Rockford PD: Shooting victim walked into local hospital, refused to cooperate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Policed announced on Sunday that around 4:01 p.m. a shooting victim walked into SwedishAmerican Hospital for treatment.

Police say he was uncooperative with officials and refused to tell authorities where the shooting occurred.

Shooting. Walk in shooting at Swedish American Hospital at 4:01pm. Victim suffered 2 non-life threatening injuries to his legs. Uncooperative with police & refused to say where it happened. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 15, 2020

Police did not give a description of the man but say he suffered two injuries to his legs .

