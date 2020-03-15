ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Policed announced on Sunday that around 4:01 p.m. a shooting victim walked into SwedishAmerican Hospital for treatment.
Police say he was uncooperative with officials and refused to tell authorities where the shooting occurred.
Police did not give a description of the man but say he suffered two injuries to his legs .
MORE HEADLINES:
- NFL players approve labor deal, including 17-game season
- NFL players approve labor deal, including 17-game season
- Man on plane to Nashville reportedly joking about having coronavirus leads to 8-hour delay
- US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears
- Rockford PD: Shooting victim walked into local hospital, refused to cooperate
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!