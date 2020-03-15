1  of  2
BREAKING: COVID-19 case confirmed in Winnebago Co. Gov. Pritzker orders all bars and restaurants to close
Rockford PD: Shooting victim walked into local hospital, refused to cooperate

Local News
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Policed announced on Sunday that around 4:01 p.m. a shooting victim walked into SwedishAmerican Hospital for treatment.

Police say he was uncooperative with officials and refused to tell authorities where the shooting occurred.

Police did not give a description of the man but say he suffered two injuries to his legs .

