Police shut down Beloit neighborhood to investigate ‘suspicious package’

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Residents of a Beloit neighborhood were ordered to shelter in place on Thursday while the bomb squad investigated a “suspicious package.”

Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to the South Dewey Avenue for a welfare check. During the investigation, they discovered the device.

An explosives team was called in to secure the package. Investigators eventually cleared the scene and later said there was no threat to the community.

