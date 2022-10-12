SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a man said to be the source of drug trafficking in a South Beloit neighborhood.

According to the South Beloit Police Department, officials received multiple complaints of drug dealing going on at an apartment building in the 5100 block of Cheney Drive.

Police investigated the issue and said they tracked the source of the drugs to Christian Bell, 26.

Bell was arrested on Friday, October 7th after South Beloit Police, along with the Illinois State Police SWAT team raided the apartment and found 60 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of crack cocaine, and other evidence.

Bell was charged with Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and Endangering the Life/Health of a Child.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.