ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested a 15-year-old passenger after a gun was found in a car during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Police said the incident happened at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10th, in the 1200 block of Holland Street.

A 16-year-old was driving the car without a valid driver’s license, police said, but the passenger was arrested on the gun charge.

Police said the gun was loaded at the time.