DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police stopped Lance Taylor, 40, of Dixon, for improper window tint and then discovered he was wanted on a warrant for predatory criminal sexual assault.

An ISP Trooper stopped Taylor on US Route 30 at 7th Avenue in Rock Falls at 11:16 p.m. on Sunday, February 20th.

He was charged with unlawful transportation of alcohol by a driver, police said.

It was then that police discovered he was wanted on a Lee County warrant for predatory criminal sexual assault.

Previously, in 2012, Taylor was charged with molesting a Rochelle girl who was under the age of 13.

Taylor was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.