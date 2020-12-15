Police arrest Janesville man in plot to kill a snow plow repairman

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested 56-year-old David Krause after he allegedly planned to kill a snow plow repair man.

According to Janesville Police, around 11:20 a.m. on December 9th, Krause became enraged over a broken snow plow and left his house with two handguns and planned to drive to Elkhorn and kill the person who made the repair.

Witnesses told police Krause loaded a .357 and a 9mm handgun and said, “Someone is going to die today.” As he prepared to leave, a man and woman who live with Krause tried to intervene, but he threatened them with the weapons, police said.

Officers called Krause, who answered and said where he was, in Walworth County. Janesville Police notified the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, who conducted a high risk traffic stop on County Highway H in the Town of Sugar Creek.

Krause was taken into custody and the two handguns were recovered.

He faces charges of Recklessly Endangering Safety/Domestic Violence, and Disorderly Conduct.

