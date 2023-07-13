ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officers driving by a Kishwaukee Street business Wednesday night spotted a man in a full face mask who ran from them when they approached, police said.

According to the Rockford Police Department, the man tossed a black satchel as he ran.

He was later found hiding in a backyard on 4th Street, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as Marquan Bryant, 20.

Police said the satchel contained a handgun that had been defaced to obscure the serial number.

Bryant was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on charged of Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number, and four counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.