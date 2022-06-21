ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they found a loaded gun after stopping a group of teens, in full-face masks and hoodies, walking in the road on Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers spotted the teens walking in the roadway in the 1200 block of Jackson Street. When officers attempted to stop the group, they scattered, police said.

A 16-year-old was apprehended behind a residence on Longwood Street, and a loaded gun was found in a satchel he has tossed aside, according to authorities.

The teen was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and was issued a citation for Walking in the Roadway.