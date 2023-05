ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to Rockford Police, Aaron Attilio, 30, was arrested last week when police found a shotgun in his car during a traffic stop.

Police said on Wednesday, April 26th, officers pulled Attilio over at the intersection of N. Alpine and Highcrest Road for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the loaded weapon was found inside the car.

Attilio was arrested on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.