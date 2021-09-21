Police: Suspect crashes after carjacking Rockford woman at gunpoint

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint was later involved in a crash on Spring Creek Road on Monday night.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 4400 block of Auburn Road around 9:30 p.m. for a reported vehicular hijacking.

Police met with a woman who said her SUV was stolen by a man who pointed a gun at her and demanded she get out of the vehicle. A short time later, police said, an Illinois State Trooper found the stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Auburn and tried to stop the car, but the car fled and later crashed into another car at Spring Creek Road and Elder Lane.

Police said the suspect had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other car was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the east and westbound lanes of Spring Creek were closed for several hours overnight while police investigated the incident.