Police: Suspect distracted Beloit homeowner while 3 accomplices burglarized home

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Beloit are searching for a team of four men who burglarized a home Monday while the owner was at home.

Around 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Madison Road, police say one of the suspects entered the residence disguised as a utility worker and distracted the homeowner while his three accomplices committed the burglary.

Beloit Police released surveillance video of the incident, and are asking the public for their help in identifying the suspects.

“We are asking you to take a close look at the video and listen to the suspect’s voice. The voice is quiet, but it is audible. Please also watch how the suspects walk/move as it may help you to recognize them. The suspect vehicle is a Ford SUV, but it does not have a front plate,” police said.