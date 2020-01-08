Police: Suspect rams Rockford police car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say 39-year-old Eric Williams rammed a squad car after officers attempted to stop his vehicle during a drug investigation.

Police say officers from the Rockford Police Department and McHenry County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop Williams at Trainer Road and Argus Drive around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Instead of stopping, police say Williams rammed a Rockford Police squad car and fled south on Trainer Road.

Narcotics detectives caught up with Williams as he drove south on Puri Parkway, and were able to stop him prior to his reaching E. State Street, according to authorities.

Police say Williams refused their commands to exit the car and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Two police cars were damaged in the incident, and two Rockford officers are said to have suffered minor injuries.

Williams was charged with Aggravated Battery to Police, Felony Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude Police, and Outstanding Failure to Appear Warrant.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

