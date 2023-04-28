ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Monterio Harrington, 19, in connection with a shooting that injured a 20-year-old woman.

The shooting was one of seven that took place in Rockford over a violent October weekend in 2022, but police have not said whether any of the crimes were related.

According to police, at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, three suspects pulled up in front of a home in the 3100 block of Gladstone Avenue in a Chrysler 200, got out, ran up to the house, and opened fire.

Neighbors reported hearing numerous shots, like “fireworks,” according to court records.

Two people were home at the time, police said. A woman was grazed in her shoulder by a bullet that entered the house just below the front window and struck her while she was asleep on the couch.

Several nearby vehicles were also damaged in the shooting, one of which was struck 12 times.

According to the police records, the investigating officer recalled a prior shooting at that address, that occurred on July 8th, 2021, in which Harrington was shot in the arm while sitting in a car outside “by someone who exited the residence,” and posed the question of whether the October shooting could be retaliation.

The victim reportedly told police that a family member lived in the house at the time of the prior incident, but had since moved.

Police were later able to review surveillance video from the Orton Keyes Apartments on Ranger Street, recorded earlier that morning. In the video, police said they were able to identify Harrington and two other suspects from their clothing and car, which matched Ring video footage from the crime scene.

Harrington has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery, four counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and No Firearm Owner’s Identification.