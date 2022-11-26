SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was taken into custody after they crashed their car into a ditch near a local elementary school.

DeKalb County Deputies responded to the intersection of Plank and Lindgren Roads around 9:46 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. They found that a 2014 black Jeep Grand Cherokee had driven off the north side of Plank Road, struck a power pole and collided in a ditch near North Grove Elementary School.

The driver, 28-year-old Paul Sandoval of Elgin, reportedly tried to drive the vehicle from the scene. He was located near the vehicle and was arrested of two counts of Felony Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Felony Aggravated Driving While License Revoked due to two prior DUI convictions, Misdemeanor Driving While License Revoked, DUI-Alcohol and Petty Offense Improper Lane Usage.

Sandoval is being held in the DeKalb County Jail.