SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery.

DeKalb County Deputies were called to 28944 Five Points Rd. around 3:27 a.m. for a reported domestic battery, according to the department. They met with victim Tyler Scott, who had a visible black eye and scratches around his neck.

Scott said that 24-year-old Kelsey Boddy has restricted his breathing while her hand was around his throat. Scott continued to show deputies more scratches and red marks on his body, with Boddy being arrested afterwards.

She is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on two counts of Domestic Battery and one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery.