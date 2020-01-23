Police: Teen tried to rob South Beloit gas station with BB gun, ski mask

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 18-year-old Mekel Gordon attempted to rob a Mobil gas station with a BB gun.

According to the South Beloit Police Department, officers were called to the gas station at 810 Blackhawk Boulevard at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Employees said they spotted a suspect on the surveillance camera as he was hiding outside the business. They told police they locked the doors, at which time the suspect fled the scene.

Police officers spotted Gordon allegedly wearing a ski mask in the area of Hayes Avenue and Glenwood. Police also said he was holding an open backpack, which contained a BB gun.

Officials said Gordon admitted to going to the Mobil to rob the business, but got scared and left.

He was charged with Attempted Armed Robbery and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

