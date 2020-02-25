Police announce arrest of 2016 Sycamore double murder suspect

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Sycamore announced the arrest of 51-year-old Jonathan Hurst for the 2016 double murder of an elderly woman and her son who were found beaten to death in their home.

Hurst, formerly of Chicago, was arrested in Ohio on February 24th. He is awaiting extradition back to Illinois to face two counts of First Degree Murder.

Photo: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

On August 15th, 2016, at 5:56 p.m., DeKalb County deputies were called to a house in rural Sycamore, on Old State Road, where Patricia Wilson, 85, and Robert Wilson, 64, were found murdered.

Investigators believe the murders occurred on the night of August 14th, 2016.

According to a timeline reconstructed by police, in the morning of August 14th, Patricia and Robert attended a Sunday morning service at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 9:15 a.m., before having breakfast with friends at the Sycamore Cafe at 10:30 a.m.

After returning home, Robert went to the Sycamore Moose Lodge at noon, and returned home at 4:30 p.m.

Patricia spoke with relatives by phone at 7:43 p.m.

The 2010 Chevrolet sedan which belonged to Patricia Wilson was taken from the scene of the crime at the time of the murder, and was recorded traveling on IL State Route 64 at Route 59 at 12:44 a.m. on August 15th.

A CTA bus video showed it parked on North Stockton, in Chicago, near the Lincoln Park Zoo, at 11:58 a.m.

Police found the car on August 24th.

Investigators say the vehicle was found a short distance from where Hurst lived, on Wells Street in Chicago.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says more than 1,300 leads were developed over the course of the investigation.

DNA evidence found at the crime scene allowed investigators to build a family tree which eventually lead to Hurst.

One week ago, police say a solid lead was developed in the case. In addition, cell phone records confirmed that Hurst was in Sycamore on the day of the murders.

Police say they found no connection between Hurst and the Wilsons, and said the crime appeared to be a random act of violence.

In August 2018, police released composites of what the suspect would have looked like at 18, 25 and 40 years of age. He is suspected of having fair skin, blue or green eyes, with blond or red hair.

Investigators enlisted the help of Parabon, a company who specializes in DNA phenotyping to create the snapshot predictions.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

