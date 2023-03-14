OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, one charged with possession of methamphetamine, were arrested after police investigated break-ins to UPS drop boxes in Byron and Oregon.

According to the Oregon Police Department, police received a description of a vehicle identified in the burglaries which happened on March 13th.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the 100 block of S. 3rd Street.

Egan Maginus, 30, of Rock Island, was charged with methamphetamine possession, no valid vehicle registration, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

The passenger, Kevin Torrey, 47, of Plano, Texas, was charged with Theft Under $500 and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Both men were taken to the Ogle County Jail.

Police ask that anyone with UPS packages that have not been accounted for contact them at 815-732-2162.