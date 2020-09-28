Police: Two men rob Red Roof Inn in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to Rockford Police, two suspects robbed the Red Roof Inn, at 7434 E. State Street, early Saturday morning.

Police say at 3:25 a.m., the two robbers walked into the lobby and demanded the clerk open the safe. After the safe failed to open, the suspects left with the cash that hadn’t been deposited and the clerk’s cell phone.

The phone was later found in the 900 block of Perryville Road.

Police say the suspects were described as tall black males, one with braided hair, both masked and one armed with a gun.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

