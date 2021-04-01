Police uncover ‘additional information’ in investigation of 7-year-old Oregon boy, Nathaniel Burton

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon Police say “additional information” was uncovered in the investigation into the death of 7-year-old Nathaniel Burton which has led to requesting an additional toxicology test.

Oregon Police say officers responded to a 911 call around 2:35 a.m. on February 17th, for a child who was not breathing at a residence in the 400 block of S. 10th Street.

Police say Nathaniel was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon, where he was pronounced dead. The Lee County Coroner later ruled his death a homicide.

Oregon Police Chief Shawn Melville said the department is awaiting the results of the new toxicology report, but the investigation is otherwise complete.

Once the results are received, they will be turned over to the Ogle County State’s Attorney for criminal charges to be authorized.

Nathaniel was a First Grade student at Oregon Elementary School.