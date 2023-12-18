DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police engaged in a standoff with an armed man in a Dixon hotel on Sunday, which ended when authorities shot tear gas into his hotel room.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received from the Magnuson Hotel, at 443 Illlinois Route 2, around 9:39 a.m. The caller advised police that Steven Armoska, 29, of Rock Falls, had threatened him with a firearm.

Dixon Police and the Illinois State Police also responded to the scene and found that Armoska, who was staying in room 223, had a lengthy criminal history and previous weapons offenses, authorities said.

Police activated the special unit Joint Operations Group, consisting of tactical officers and medics, who established a perimeter around the room and evacated other occupants of the hotel.

Police said they attempted to make contact with Armoska throughout the afternoon, but he did not respond. Ultimately, police fired tear gas into the room, at which point Armoska exited the room and was taken into custody.

He faces charges of Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and Aggravated Assault.

Armoska is being held in the Lee County Jail.