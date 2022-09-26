(WTVO) — Yishmael Q. Sneed, 28 of Dixon, had been identified as the man who died after exiting a moving vehicle Saturday.

The Dixon Police Department was dispatched to the area of the 1200 block of Palmyra Street for a man that had sustained injuries involving an incident with a motor vehicle, according to the department. The man was transported to KSB Hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.

The Dixon Police Department Accident Reconstructionist launched an investigation and found that the man had been a passenger in a vehicle when a fight took place between him and the driver. Information indicated that the man had exited the vehicle while it was in motion, sustaining fatal injuries in the process.

Derrick L. Flynn, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue for Aggravated Battery, Obstructing Justice, Domestic Battery and Driving While Under the Influence. He is being held in the Lee County Jail.