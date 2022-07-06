ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced Wednesday that wanted fugitive Elisha Ford, 24, a gang member facing at least 30 criminal charges, has been taken into custody.

Ford was arrested on a heroin charge after a triple shooting in 2016; he was arrested for marijuana possession after a police chase in August of that year; in April 2019, police identified him as a gang member and issued charges against him following a car-to-car shooting.

He also faces charges of domestic battery for allegedly beating, strangling, and threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend, according to court records.

On May 23rd, 2022, Ford reportedly escaped from police after crashing into a fence and then hitting a person at Guilford and Mulford roads.

Witnesses said Ford’s car drove into oncoming traffic, and then struck a fence. When officers arrived, they said they found Ford and his passenger passed out with open bottles of alcohol in the car. Police saidofficers saw a handgun with an extended magazine wedged between the driver’s seat and center console.

The passenger was able to get out of the vehicle, and officers secured the handgun.

Police said Ford woke up and then refused to comply with officers, and then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, striking his passenger and narrowly missing hitting an officer.

Police said the pursuit reached 70 miles per hour, and was called off.

Ford faces dozens of charges, including Domestic Battery, Causing a Child to be Endangered, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Resisting Arrest, and an outstanding warrant.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.