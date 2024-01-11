ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Both non-emergency and 911 calls outside of the city of Rockford were disrupted Thursday morning due to a severed fiber line, police said.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced at 8:48 a.m. but did not say how the line had been cut.

Police said calls at the Winnebago County 911 Center were being intermittently dropped.

The sheriff’s office did say “resources are in place to be able to call the caller back.”

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office 911 center was opened in October 2006 and is responsible for receiving emergency and non-emergency calls outside the city of Rockford and for dispatching all law enforcement agencies outside the city.

It also notifies fire departments and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for all fire and medical emergencies outside the city of Rockford.