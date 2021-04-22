Police warn of attempted child abduction in McHenry County

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday around 10:18 a.m., the Woodstock Police Department was alerted to an attempted child abduction near the intersection of Cobblestone Way and Castle Road in Woodstock.

Officers learned that around 7:15 a.m., a 9-year-old girl was walking to her bus stop when a male driving a grey minivan stopped, honked the horn, and told her to get into the van.

The child continued towards the stopped school bus with the minivan following her. She safely got onto the bus.

The grey minivan, described to be in dirty condition, drove away northbound. The man was described as possible white-skinned with short dark hair and a mustache.

Officers canvassed the area for witness and possible video footage of the area.

If you have any information, please contact Woodstock Police Department at 815-338-2131