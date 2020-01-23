Police warn of callers pretending to be Illinois State Troopers

Posted:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fake calls from police are a new ruse used by phone scammers.

Illinois State Police say residents throughout the state are receiving calls from callers identifying themselves as State Troopers.

Victims are then asked for personal information, such as their name, birth date, and social security number.

But, the phone numbers the call seems to be coming from are those of ISP districts.

The technique of manipulating a phone number to mirror another is called “spoofing.”

Government agencies are often targets for spoofing. The ISP says a trooper would never call to collect personal information.

