BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are warning drivers to slow down on ice-covered roads as a wind chill whips through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, rendering road salt ineffective.

“Slow down everyone,” Beloit Police cautioned. “We have been informed salt and sand will be ineffective. We hear you, but there is nothing we can do for now.”

Road salt works best when temperatures are above 25° and can still be effective in daylight when temperatures are between 15° and 25°.

But below 15° F, road salt becomes nearly ineffective.

Some types of road salt mix in other chemicals to lower the freezing point of water, such as calcium magnesium acetate, calcium chloride, potassium acetate, potassium chloride, or beet juice.

However, those additives make the salt more expensive.

The area is currently under a Wind Chill Advisory until mid-morning on Wednesday, with wind chills expected to run as low as -20° to -25°.

Temperatures are expected to warm up to above 0° on Thursday.

Late Thursday, however, another cold front is expected to bring a chance for more snow and bitterly cold air for the weekend. Next week, temperatures may rise into the lower 30°s