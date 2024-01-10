OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say a 19-year-old Rockford woman was injured after she failed to stop at an intersection and was hit by a semi carrying a load of livestock. The semi then hit a telephone pole and broke it in half.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene, at the intersection of Mulford Road and Route 72 around 9:20 a.m.

Police said they learned that Briann Mccain-Bell was traveling southbound in a black Hyundai when she entered an intersection without stopping.

The semi, driven by a man from Indiana, collided her the front passenger side of her car before striking the telephone pole.

Authorities said both vehicles suffered heavy front-end damage.

Mccain-Bell was taken to a hospital in Rockford and treated for minor injuries.

She was later cited for failure to yield at an intersection and driving too fast for conditions.