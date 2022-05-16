ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 21-year-old woman, who was among three people shot early Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Seminary Street, has died.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Police said officers were called to the home for a reported shooting at 2:45 a.m, and found a 21-year-old man and woman suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Another 21-year-old woman was found near Spring Court and 15th Avenue, also suffering from gunshot wounds. She is expected to survive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.