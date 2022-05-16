ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 21-year-old woman, who was among three people shot early Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Seminary Street, has died.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police said officers were called to the home for a reported shooting at 2:45 a.m, and found a 21-year-old man and woman suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Another 21-year-old woman was found near Spring Court and 15th Avenue, also suffering from gunshot wounds. She is expected to survive.