ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While a lot of the stateline’s summer festival focus is on county fairs, the area has its share of cultural celebrations as well.

Last weekend was “Fest Italiana,” but another Rockford community is getting ready to honor its own heritage.

Anyone can be Polish this weekend at the annual “Polish Fest.” This celebration, which is in its 40th year, is the one day of the year where anyone can celebrate Polish pride.

Hosted by St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, the celebration allows residents to dive into Polish culture, with everything from homemade Polish food and drinks, along with traditional polka music, dancing and more.

Organizers said that they hope to see everyone from all four corners of Rockford celebrating Polish hertiage.

“Everybody is Polish for a day. We just wanted, the whole thing was designed to bring the entire community in the area together for a day of food, fun and fellowship,” said committee member Jeff Bremer. “It’s all about the Polish heritage. Let people see and enjoy the foods that we’ve all been brought up on.”

“Polish Fest” is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for St. Stanislaus. They said the goal for the church is to improve the grounds and make the place look, and feel, more inviting.

“This year, we are looking to have the proceeds of this, not only assisting in the regular dealings of the church, but we’re also tearing out the old parking lot and putting in a new parking lot, one that has been it’s something that’s needed, have been done for a while, and this year we’re kind of dedicating it to get a new parking lot,” Bremer said.