ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — From polka to perogies, “Polish Fest” is back in Rockford this year.

The annual festival went on hiatus during COVID-19, but it is back on August 14 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 201 Buckbee St. Guests can chow down of Polish foods and beers while watching traditional performances.

It is all to celebrate the culture, and to keep people connected to their Polish roots, while raising money for the church.

“We’re going to have something for everybody here, whether it be kids games, Polish ethnic food, Polish entertainment polka band, Polish bakery goods,” said Dan Jaworowski, chairman of the St. Stanislaus Parish Polish Fest. “We’re going to be here to fundraise and support our parish, as well as have fellowship with our friends and family of St. Stanis.”

The Polish party starts at 10 a.m. on August 14.