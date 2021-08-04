Poll: 1-in-4 US adults don’t want to wear masks indoors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new poll finds that 1-in-4 US adults are unlikely to wear a mask indoors, despite urgings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The poll, conducted by Morning Consult and reported first by Forbes, found 24% of Americans don’t plan to wear masks in public indoor settings, with 11% say they rarely wear masks and 13% saying they’ll never wear masks.

A marginal majority of adults said they plan to wear masks because of the new CDC guidance, with 38% saying they will wear a mask indoors, and 20% saying they’ll mask up most of the time, and 18% saying they’ll wear a mask sometimes.

Those who are not fully vaccinated were less likely to say they’d wear a mask, with 15% saying they rarely wear a mask and 22% saying they’d never wear one.

A similar poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that news of the Delta variant made 54% of respondents more likely to wear a mask. Only 37% of unvaccinated respondents said they would, versus 62% of vaccinated ones.

The Morning Consult poll found that 65% of overall respondent and 80% of those vaccinated said the unvaccinated are largely to blame for a new surge in COVID-19 cases. Of the unvaccinated respondents, 36% blamed people who haven’t received the vaccine, and were more likely to blame the federal government, Democrats, state governments, and local governments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories