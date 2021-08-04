Poll: 1-in-4 US adults don’t want to wear masks indoors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new poll finds that 1-in-4 US adults are unlikely to wear a mask indoors, despite urgings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The poll, conducted by Morning Consult and reported first by Forbes, found 24% of Americans don’t plan to wear masks in public indoor settings, with 11% say they rarely wear masks and 13% saying they’ll never wear masks.

A marginal majority of adults said they plan to wear masks because of the new CDC guidance, with 38% saying they will wear a mask indoors, and 20% saying they’ll mask up most of the time, and 18% saying they’ll wear a mask sometimes.

Those who are not fully vaccinated were less likely to say they’d wear a mask, with 15% saying they rarely wear a mask and 22% saying they’d never wear one.

A similar poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that news of the Delta variant made 54% of respondents more likely to wear a mask. Only 37% of unvaccinated respondents said they would, versus 62% of vaccinated ones.

The Morning Consult poll found that 65% of overall respondent and 80% of those vaccinated said the unvaccinated are largely to blame for a new surge in COVID-19 cases. Of the unvaccinated respondents, 36% blamed people who haven’t received the vaccine, and were more likely to blame the federal government, Democrats, state governments, and local governments.