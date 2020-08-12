Poll: Confidence in police at a 30-year low

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters and police have clashed in cities across the globe.

A new Gallup poll, released Wednesday, shows confidence in police is at a 30-year low.

The poll found 48% of Americans have high confidence in police, down from 53% last year.

It’s also the lowest level of confidence in police since Gallup’s first policing poll three decades ago.

